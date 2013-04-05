Economist/Authors Call for Scaling Back FCC Authority

A pair of deregulatory-minded economists say

that the FCC's broadband policies have not been much help to the broadband

rollout, that it has been too slow to auction new wireless spectrum, that the

FCC should get out of the merger review business, and that the regulatory silos

need to come down in an era when the media are converging. They also say the

fault is Congress' not simply the agency's.

That

is according to Robert Litan and Hal Singer, co-authors of The Need for

Speed,

a new book on broadband telecom policy. They were being interviewed for C-SPAN's Communicators series. The book calls for narrowing of FCC authority

in the face of competition as a way to drive even more competition and

investment.

Singer

said that the U.S.'s regulatory policy

has not helped to spread and strengthen broadband. The book argues that U.S. policy has likely

"gotten in the way." He cited for one example the net neutrality

fight, criticizing the FCC for not allowing network providers to enter into

agreements for priority delivery -- the FCC's network neutrality rules have a

prohibition on discrimination. The book argues the FCC should have allowed for

such priority deals, then police any abuses on an "after-the-fact"

basis, the argument cable operators and other ISPs have made.

Singer

also criticized the FCC's approach to speeding up new spectrum for wireless.

"The FCC has been very slow at finding new spectrum and auctioning it to

wireless providers.

Litan

also criticized the FCC for not treating the wireless and wired marketplaces as

one market. The commission, for example, does not include wireless and wired

together in its report on the competitiveness of the broadband marketplace.

Litan says both Congress and the FCC need to recognize that industry regulation

should not be siloed.

"And

the FCC needs to recognize that it will have less to do in the current

competitive marketplace," he said. "Its duties and functions need to

be scaled back."

An

FCC spokesperson was not available for comment at press time, but when FCC

Chairman Julius Genachowksi announced his departure two weeks ago, he listed a

number of broadband-related successes during his tenure,

including $250 billion in investment since 2009 (when he took the job),

migrating phone subsidies to broadband, developing the incentive auction proposal,

and the network neutrality rules, which the chairman has said "innovation

and private investment."

Singer

said that while the book criticizes the FCC, they recognize that Congress is

partly responsible for the problems. "It is not to be meant as an attack

on the FCC. The instructions come from Congress. 'Write me a report on

competition in the wireless market.' This directive [from Congress] came over a

decade ago and they are still doing it." He said that the notion the FCC

is just going to "wake up and fix itself" is fanciful. "I think

the direction is going to have to come from Congress."

Singer

and Litan say the FCC should not be in the duplicative merger review business.

Both the FCC and Justice/FTC review mergers, with Justice focused on antitrust

and the FCC going beyond that to the public interest benefits given that the

mergers involve the transfers of licenses of public spectrum. Singer said that

the extra review puts the FCC in the position of "giving away things to

competitors who complain the loudest. So long as you vest the agency with that

kind of power to move around millions or billions of dollars to special

interests," he says, "you are going to get hoards of lobbyists

walking the halls of the agency looking for a handout. We think on net that

this is not good for society." He cited the Comcast/NBCU merger.

Singer

said that they were not advocating for giving a pass to anticompetitive

mergers, just that Justice or the FTC ought to be able to handle that review

with input, though not a supplemental vote, from the FCC. "We don't need

two votes when one will do," added Litan, a former prosecutor with the

antitrust division at Justice.

Litan,

who worked as an economist in both the Carter and Clinton White House's was

asked whether someone reading the book might interpret the book as a call to

deregulate the communications industry. He said that was a fair interpretation

and that the facts have changed and times have changed. In a world of

convergence, he said, there is more competition and less need for regulation.

He also pointed out that the Carter administration deregulated the airline and

trucking industry, which he did because they were competitive. "Well,

guess what, the communications industry has reached that kind of state. It is

no longer heresy for a Democrat to say deregulate.

Litan

also pointed out that the book made arguments that might not sit well with some

Republicans as well. One of those, he said, is that they are concerned about

vertical integration, and would put in place protections for aggrieved parties.

They argue for FCC ALJ's -- there is actually only one -- making determinations

of discrimination rather than parties having to go to federal court.

Asked

who he would like to see as the next chairman, Singer said the real issue is

changing the system by which that chair is lobbied. "Just getting the

right commissioner right is not getting to do the trick." Litan said

commissioners needed to recognize the world has changed and essentially ask

Congress to narrow the FCC's authority because the world has changed.

Singer,

formerly with the Securities & Exchange Commission, is a regulatory

consultant with Navigant Economics, while Litan is director of research at

Bloomberg Government, a for-pay info service that provides economic analysis of

the business impact of government decisions.