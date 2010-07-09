Econmists Argue for Third Way

A

quartet of economists has written FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski with a

shout-out for his "third way" Title II reclassification of broadband,

in part because they say it would help preserve what is currently a de facto

network neutrality regime in which most service providers "do not

currently engage in prioritization or price discrimination tactics that would

be restricted under the proposed rules."

The

cable industry has argued that de facto neutrality makes reclassification

unnecessary, but the economists suggest it is instead an argument for the

chairman's proposal, which is to apply a handful of Title II common carrier

regs to broadband service provision to anchor the commission's regulatory

authority to oversee network management, access and other things.

In

the letter, a copy of which was obtained by B&C,

they take aim at the 74 House members who wrote the chairman May 24 to express

their concerns about his "third way" and its impact on the economy and

investment.

"The

analysis in that letter is based on a misunderstanding of the current state of

the Internet and does not accurately reflect the economic impacts of network

neutrality," they wrote. "As economists who have researched the

impact of network neutrality regulations on the Internet, the economy, and

society as a whole, we ask that you consider moving forward with network

neutrality regulations."

The

four are Subhajyoti Bandyopadhyay and Dr. Hsing K. Cheng, both associate professors,

Warrington College of Business Administration, at the University of Florida; J.

Scott Holladay, Economics Fellow, Institute for Policy Integrity, New York

University School of Law; and Joacim TÃ¥g, Research Fellow at the Research

Institute of Industrial Economics.

Their

letter assumes that not reclassifying means the end of that de facto network

neutrality, while cable operators say it would not. "Without network

neutrality regulations," they write, "Internet Service Providers

would be allowed to engage in pricing practices that transfer wealth from

content providers to Internet Service Providers. Shifting wealth away from an

already under-compensated group may worsen this market failure, disincentivize

content provision, and make providing an economically efficient level of

information on the Internet even more difficult."

The FCC is currently soliciting outside comment on the chairman's

proposal, with action one way or the other expected by early fall.