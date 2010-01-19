EchoStar Donating Satellite Services to Haiti Relief Agencies

EchoStar said Tuesday (Jan. 19) it is donating satellite

services to Haiti

relief agencies.

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski said over the weekend that a

number of communications companies were volunteering their expertise and

services to the earthquake-ravaged country.

EchoStar will provide backhaul capacity or emergency

channels, a move it signaled to the FCC Jan. 14, according to the company.

Relief agencies seeking those services should call

EchoStar's traffic desk (888-778-3728).