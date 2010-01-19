EchoStar Donating Satellite Services to Haiti Relief Agencies
EchoStar said Tuesday (Jan. 19) it is donating satellite
services to Haiti
relief agencies.
FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski said over the weekend that a
number of communications companies were volunteering their expertise and
services to the earthquake-ravaged country.
EchoStar will provide backhaul capacity or emergency
channels, a move it signaled to the FCC Jan. 14, according to the company.
Relief agencies seeking those services should call
EchoStar's traffic desk (888-778-3728).
