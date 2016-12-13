E&C Ranking Member Pallone Praises Rosenworcel

House Energy & Commerce Committee ranking member Frank Pallone (D-N.J.) slammed Republicans Monday for not voting on the re-confirmation of FCC Democratic Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel.

“Over the weekend, Senate Republicans turned their backs on consumers by failing to reconfirm FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel for a second term," Pallone said.

The Senate exited without holding that vote, which was the decision of Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

"Her integrity and advocacy has helped shape the Commission’s work over the past four years,” said Pallone. “Commissioner Rosenworcel has been a champion for hard-working Americans, including schoolchildren at risk of falling into the ‘homework gap.’ Her tireless efforts to protect consumers and lift up those in need exemplifies the type of first-rate public servant that Americans deserve.”

There is still a possibility she could be voted in one of the pro forma sessions being held between now and the new Congress to present recess appointments, but that is considered the longest of long shots given that it would have to be unanimous.

She could also leave and be re-nominated, but that is also a long shot.