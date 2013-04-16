E&C to Mark Up Internet Governance Bill

The House Energy & Commerce Committee has

scheduled an April 17 markup of a bill that would codify the earlier sense of

the Congress resolution endorsing the multistakeholder model of Internet

governance.

The

bill was voted out of the Communications subcommittee on a voice vote last

week, but only after Republican bill backers agreed to talks with Democrats

about some of their problems with the bill.

The

major issue is with codifying the term "freedom from government

control." Democrats say that language in a sense of Congress resolution,

which lacks the force of law, is different from a bill saying the same thing.

They fear unintended consequences like undercutting the FCC's authority to

impose network neutrality regulations or oversee the transition to IP delivery.

Republicans

say that the law would not call that authority into question and is simply

codifying language the House and Senate voted unanimously to approve in the

resolution.