E&C Majority Staffers: Time to Revisit Must-Carry/Retrans Regs

Republican staffers on the House Energy & Commerce

Committee's Communications Subcommittee signaled in their memo on the June 27

Future of Video hearing that that future should be a deregulatory one,

including that if Congress rethinks any regs, they should be must-carry/retrans

and program access rules.

"The Communications Act is woefully out of step with

the state of competition and technology in video distribution and programming,"

they write, according to a copy of the memo teeing up issues that could be

addressed at the hearing.

That means, they argue, that retransmission consent deals

between MVPDs and broadcasters and program carriage deals between MVPDs and

programmers "are best left arranged by the respective parties and their

viewers, free from regulatory intervention."

That would be good news for broadcasters not looking for the

government to step in and mandate carriage or arbitration during impasses.

"Both sides should be able to withhold valuable assets," the staffers say,

otherwise no "true negotiation can take place."

The alternative, they say, is the "risky"

proposition of asking regulators to weigh the relative value of programming and

carriage.

But before broadcasters start breaking out the champagne,

the committee suggests the government's thumb is already on the scale to the

"detriment" of pay TV providers through regulations like must-carry

with its basic tier and must-buy requirements that require cable operators to

put must-carry stations on the most widely viewed tier and prevents subscribers

from buying premium channels without also having to buy that basic tier, which

"limit shelf space that might otherwise be available for non-broadcast

programming." Broadcasters have no interest in either the FCC or Congress

deep-sixing those requirements given the increasing revenue of cash for

carriage.

Then there are the program access conditions that restrict

the rates, terms and conditions on vertically integrated cable operators and

programmers. The staffers say that if any provisions should be revisited, it is

these retrans- and carriage-related regulations given the changes in the

competitive marketplace and technology since they were adopted.

They also suggest that network nonduplication and syndicated

exclusivity rules limit the ability of cable and satellite operators to

negotiate free of government, but add that those should not be revisited or

revamped unless it is done it concert with reviewing the compulsory copyright

license, which, in turn, limits the ability of programmers to negotiate

individually for programming rights. Most broadcasters are not looking for

network nondupe and syndex not go away, arguing those underpin their business

models.

Also on the list of possible topics for discussion is

satellite TV reauthorization, the networks' legal battle with Dish over the

Hopper recording and ad skipping service and the FCC's request for comment on

the definition of MVPD and whether over-the-top providers should be included.

"[T]his proceeding may have far-reaching consequences for the future of

video," they said. The staffers did not weigh in on way or the other on

either of those, simply framing the issues.

The hearing is the second in a series of hearings on the

future of audio, video and technology that Subcommittee Chairman Greg Walden

has planned.