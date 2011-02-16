E&C Dems Rally Colleagues Against Net Neutrality Rider

All the Democratic members of the House Energy & Commerce Committee have called on their colleagues to



oppose A Republican effort to block the FCC's network neutrality rules and other FCC actions.



Rep. Greg

Walden (R-Ore.), current chairman of the Communications & Internet

Subcommittee, is proposing an amendment to the continuing resolution

bill that would block funding for the rules. The House

is scheduled to take up the bill Wednesday, including Walden's rider

and many others, including one blocking reform of the Universal Service

Fund at the FCC and some "structural changes," according to the

legislators.



"To offer

for approval on the floor, without the benefit of prior consideration by

our Committee, amendments that terminate FCC proceedings and affect

other policy areas completely undercuts the normal

legislative process," they argue, asking their colleagues to reject

them.



Letter-signers

include ranking member Henry Waxman (D-Calif.), former chairman John

Dingell (D-Mich.), Communications & Internet Subcommittee ranking

member Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.) and former subcommittee

chair Ed Markey (D-Mass.).