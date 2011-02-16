E&C Dems Rally Colleagues Against Net Neutrality Rider
All the Democratic members of the House Energy & Commerce Committee have called on their colleagues to
oppose A Republican effort to block the FCC's network neutrality rules and other FCC actions.
Rep. Greg
Walden (R-Ore.), current chairman of the Communications & Internet
Subcommittee, is proposing an amendment to the continuing resolution
bill that would block funding for the rules. The House
is scheduled to take up the bill Wednesday, including Walden's rider
and many others, including one blocking reform of the Universal Service
Fund at the FCC and some "structural changes," according to the
legislators.
"To offer
for approval on the floor, without the benefit of prior consideration by
our Committee, amendments that terminate FCC proceedings and affect
other policy areas completely undercuts the normal
legislative process," they argue, asking their colleagues to reject
them.
Letter-signers
include ranking member Henry Waxman (D-Calif.), former chairman John
Dingell (D-Mich.), Communications & Internet Subcommittee ranking
member Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.) and former subcommittee
chair Ed Markey (D-Mass.).
