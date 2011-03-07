E&C Democrats Seek To Amend Net Neutrality Resolution

Top

House Energy & Commerce Committee Democrats say they should be allowed to

amend the proposed Resolution of Disapproval that would invalidate the FCC's

network neutrality regulations.

That

came in a letter Monday to House E&C Chair Fred Upton (R-Mich.) and

Communications Subcommittee Chair Greg Walden (R-Ore.). Walden introduced the

resolution, but postponed a markup and scheduled a hearing on the substance of

the legislation for this week, with a markup (amending and voting the bill out

of committee) likely to come next week, according to a source.

In the

letter, the Democrats, led by ranking E&C member Henry Waxman

(D-Calif.) and ranking subcommittee member Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.), said the

majority had advised them last week that they would not be allowed to add any

amendments to the resolution. While they recognize that, under the

Congressional Review Act, they have the ability to "deny" debate and

amendments, they say that would be "a major departure from the

Committee's tradition of transparency and an extraordinary silencing of its

members."

The Dems

offered an alternative, proposing a regular bill overruling the FCC's Dec. 21

vote to expand and codify network neutrality rules. That way, they would be

able to amend it.

Even if

the Republicans do pass the resolution, as expected, it is not expected to move

beyond the Democratically controlled Senate or make it past a president who

spoke out in favor of the new regs.

Among

others signing on to the letter were Ed Markey (D-Mass.), John Dingell

(D-Mich.) and Bobby Rush (D-Ill.).

Spokespeople

for Upton and Walden were not immediately available for comment.