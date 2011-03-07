E&C Democrats Seek To Amend Net Neutrality Resolution
Top
House Energy & Commerce Committee Democrats say they should be allowed to
amend the proposed Resolution of Disapproval that would invalidate the FCC's
network neutrality regulations.
That
came in a letter Monday to House E&C Chair Fred Upton (R-Mich.) and
Communications Subcommittee Chair Greg Walden (R-Ore.). Walden introduced the
resolution, but postponed a markup and scheduled a hearing on the substance of
the legislation for this week, with a markup (amending and voting the bill out
of committee) likely to come next week, according to a source.
In the
letter, the Democrats, led by ranking E&C member Henry Waxman
(D-Calif.) and ranking subcommittee member Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.), said the
majority had advised them last week that they would not be allowed to add any
amendments to the resolution. While they recognize that, under the
Congressional Review Act, they have the ability to "deny" debate and
amendments, they say that would be "a major departure from the
Committee's tradition of transparency and an extraordinary silencing of its
members."
The Dems
offered an alternative, proposing a regular bill overruling the FCC's Dec. 21
vote to expand and codify network neutrality rules. That way, they would be
able to amend it.
Even if
the Republicans do pass the resolution, as expected, it is not expected to move
beyond the Democratically controlled Senate or make it past a president who
spoke out in favor of the new regs.
Among
others signing on to the letter were Ed Markey (D-Mass.), John Dingell
(D-Mich.) and Bobby Rush (D-Ill.).
Spokespeople
for Upton and Walden were not immediately available for comment.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.