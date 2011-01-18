E&C Committee To Set Rules, Members, Jurisdictions

The House Energy & Commerce Committee will hold a meeting Thursday to

formally name subcommittee chairmen, ranking members and members, and adopt

committee rules and various jurisdictions.

Committee Chairman Fred Upton (R-Mich.) has

promised that one of the first orders of business will be to hold oversight

hearings, and likely launch investigations, into the FCC's adoption last month

of network neutrality rules.

Look for some Republican attention to the Comcast/NBCU deal

if that is done by the time of the first hearing and includes the network

neutrality conditions in the draft proposal, which are actually tougher than

those voted on by the FCC.

Greg Walden of Oregon has already been named chair of theCommunications Subcommittee,

and Mary Bono Mack of California chair of the Trade & Commerce

Subcommittee.

Both those subcommittees are expected to hold oversight

hearings on network neutrality.

Walden has long been a voice for broadcaster concerns on the

subcommittee, bringing the perspective of a station group owner, though he has

since sold his five radio stations.