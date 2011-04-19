Trending

Ebersol: Versus Will Get New Name

NBC Sports Group Chairman Dick Ebersol said he was  about 90 days away from renaming the cable sports network Versus.

Ebersol, speaking on a conference call announcing a new deal with the NHL, said the new name would prominently incorporate the NBC brand. Versus became part of the NBC Sports Group when Comcast acquired a majority stake in NBC Universal earlier this year.