Ebersol: Versus Will Get New Name
NBC Sports Group Chairman Dick Ebersol said he was about 90 days away from renaming the cable sports network Versus.
Ebersol, speaking on a conference call announcing a new deal with the NHL, said the new name would prominently incorporate the NBC brand. Versus became part of the NBC Sports Group when Comcast acquired a majority stake in NBC Universal earlier this year.
