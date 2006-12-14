Easterly Moves Westerly

Greg Easterly has been named VP of news for CBS's Dallas/Fort Worth duopoly--KTVT-TV and KTXA-TV. He replaces Tom Doerr, who has moved to CBS' Miami stations as station manager.



Easterly comes from Fox's WJW Cleveland, where he had been VP, news, for the past decade.



It will be a homecoming for Easterly, who is a Texas native.

