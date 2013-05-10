EAGLE-Net Resumes Buildout, But Will Be Audited

This week brought good news and bad for

EAGLE-Net Alliance, the $100.6 million Broadband Technology and Opportunities

Program (BTOP) grant cable operators have complained has been overbuildingtheir existing government grant.

According

to a community outreach bulletin issued by alliance, the National Oceanic and

Atmospheric Administration, on the advice of the Commerce Department's National

Telecommunications

& Information Administration, which oversees the BTOP grants, has lifted

its suspension of the award (though with some caveats)

and it will resume the statewide infrastructure build-out.

The

bad news is that Commerce plans to audit the grant, according to Greg Walden

(R-Ore.), the chair of the House Communications Subcommittee. Walden and other

Republican legislators sent a letter to the Department of Commerce inspector

general applauding the audit and asking that the IG collect additional information

specific to EAGLE-Net, including "the extent of overbuilding, how the

planned network design has changed since the original award to the Colorado

Centennial Board of Cooperative Educational Services, how much of the funds

remain uncommitted, and the schedule for future build out with the unallocated

funds."

They

have also asked that the GAO ramp up oversight of government broadband grants

and loans.

The

EAGLE-Net grant came up in a subcommittee oversight hearing of the $7 billionBTOP program in February,

where Republicans, including Walden, complained about what they said was the

waste, fraud and overbuilding in the program, including about the EABLE-Net

project, which was defended by NTIA chief Larry

Strickling, who suggested complaints about EAGLE-Net had come from others who

had lost the bid for the grant money.

Asked

whether BTOP programs were overbuilding existing service, he said it depended

on the definition of "overbuild." He said that the presence of 4 Mbps

service was not the same as having the 100 Mbps service that many schools

needed.