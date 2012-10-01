EAGLE-Net Defends Its Broadband Build

EAGLE-Net, the "intergovernmental"

alliance spending over $100 million in government stimulus money to deliver

broadband to schools and libraries Monday defended itself against charges it is

overbuilding markets and cherry picking customers from Colorado telecoms.

In

a "community outreach" e-mail newsletter, EAGLE-Net said it was

"not competing against local service providers for business, residential

or commercial customers." But it added that: "We must compete fairly with

other providers to enable broadband service options to governmental

entities."

Some

local telecoms are complaining about being overbuilt, and see EAGLE-Net's

target of anchor institutions as a way to cherry pick its own school and

library customers.

Broadband

providers, including many cable operators, are concerned that the government is

underwriting overbuilds of their markets in its effort to get broadband to

every household, rather than focusing on only the unserved homes that can't get

the service.

EAGLE-Net

says the grant has rules to help it avoid overbuilding, but also says that its

grant satisfies a need for access and "redundancy," and points to the

fact that its grant is for a statewide system.

In

its newsletter, EAGLE-Net included a link to a letter of support from the head

of schools and administrator of Silverton, Colo.

A

letter from four state legislators wrote a letter to the National

Telecommunications & Information Administration Sept. 17 saying they were

troubled by the EAGLE-Net build and citing Silverton, Colo., as one of the communities

wondering why it was taking so long to build out to them. Critics of EAGLE-Net

complain it is overbuilding them while not serving truly unserved communities,

while EAGLE-Net points out it is building a statewide network and will

eventually get to those places.

The

letter from the Silverton community leaders

said that while they had raised concerns and questions--the schools there ahd

improved their communications in anticipation of the fiber hook-up--EAGLE-Net

had addressed those concerns to their satisfaction and that "while we are

sure a myriad of unanswered questions and host of logistical and technical

complications remain, we would like to continue to offer our unyielding support

to Eagle Net in whatever form that may take..."