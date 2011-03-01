E & C Dems Seek Delay In Net Neutrality Resolution Markup

Top Democrats on the

House Energy & Commerce Committee have asked for a hearing on the

Republican-backed resolution to block the FCC's network neutrality rules before

it is marked up in the Communications Subcommittee. That markup has been

scheduled for Wednesday, March 3.

In a letter to Committee

Chairman Fred Upton (R-Mich.) and Communications Subcommittee Chairman Greg

Walden (R-Ore.),

ranking member Henry Waxman (D-Calif.) and subcommittee ranking member Anna

Eshoo (D-Calif.) suggested the committee was making a "serious mistake"

by departing from the regular routine of first holding a legislative hearing on

the resolution before marking it up. Marking up is the process of adding or

defeating amendments and voting on the resulting version of the bill in

committee or subcommittee.

"You apparently

believe that disapproving the FCC regulation will promote economic

growth. There are, however, many fast-growing companies that take a

different position and believe approval of the disapproval resolution would be

a serious threat to our economy. Members should have the opportunity to hear

their perspective before voting on the resolution."

Earlier in the day,

Upton told a crowd of broadcasters gathered for a conference that the bill

would be marked up--and approved--Wednesday and could get a vote on the floor

by the end of the month.

"We are not aware

of any time constraints or deadlines that require us to act tomorrow. The

FCC's rules will not go into effect for some time, giving us plenty of

opportunity to hear views that have been excluded from the process." While

the rules were approved Dec. 21, portions of them must be vetted by OMB per the

Paperwork Reduction Act, which will put off their effective date until

midsummer at the earliest.

"Accordingly, we

urge you to convene a legislative hearing before we markup this

legislation."