Dunn Still Interested In FCC Seat

Lee Carosi Dunn is still interested in the Republican nomination to the FCC.



That was her comment to B&C after several lobbyist sources told the magazine she had taken her name out of consideration. However, she told B&C she had not asked to be removed from the pool of possible candidates.



Dunn is a communications adviser to Senator John McCain (R-Ariz.), so her appointment would be a bipartisan tip of the cap from the administration to the president's former rival for the job.



Hers has been among a small handful of names said to be in the running for the vacant seat of former commissioner

Deborah Taylor Tate.



Dunn got an endorsement from the Parents Television Council last week, and is reportedly also high on the list of other groups concerned about the media's effect on kids and family.