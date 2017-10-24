Duncan Joins House Energy & Commerce
Rep. Jeff Duncan (R-S.C.) has been named to the House Energy & Commerce Committee by the Republican Steering Committee.
In addition to supporting drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge and offshore, Duncan backs eliminating federal programs and a "closer look" at federal agencies "not included in the constitutional role of the federal government."
Duncan once proposed creating a new committee, the Committee on the Elimination of Nonessential Federal Programs.
“I’m looking forward to Jeff joining our exemplary team here at the Energy and Commerce Committee," said Energy & Commerce Committee Chairman Greg Walden, who is also a member of the steering committee. "Jeff’s long career in public service, from his work serving as a state legislator back in South Carolina to his time spent here in Congress, and time as a small business owner allow him to hit the ground running and make an immediate impact on the committee with some of the broadest jurisdiction in Congress."
