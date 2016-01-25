'Duck Dynasty' Star Backs Trump

GOP front-runner Donald Trump was trumpeting the endorsement of reality star Willie Robertson in an email update to supporters Monday.

Duck Dynasty star Robertson endorsed Trump last week on the heels of Sarah Palin's lengthy and metaphor-filled announcement that she, too, was stumping for Trump.

"I attended the Outdoor Sportsman Awards with my sons Don Jr. and Eric," Trump said Monday. "We are all proud members of the NRA and they are excellent marksmen who enjoy hunting, angling and more. In addition to Don and Eric, I was joined by Willie Robertson. Willie, star of Duck Dynasty, and a really successful guy with a wonderful family whom I greatly respect, endorsed me for President. His support means so much."

Robertson put out a press release Jan. 22 pointing out, if some had missed it, that he had come out for Trump during their joint appearance at the Outdoor Channel and Sportsman Channel's Outdoor Sportsman Awards in Las Vegas.

"He's not afraid to tell it like it is," said Robertson in backing the candidate. "He's a friend of the Second Amendment… the man I'm standing behind to be the next President of the United States – Donald Trump."

Outdoorswoman Palin is no stranger to the Sportsman's Channel, having hosted Amazing America with Sarah Palin.

The release included a picture of Trump and Roberts shaking hands at the event.