DTV Transition On Tap For June 3 FCC Meeting

The FCC has announced the agenda for its June 3 open meeting and, like Acting Chairman Michael Copps' first meetings atop the FCC, it will focus on the DTV transition.

In this instance, with the analog plug-pulling date of June 12, it will be a status report on final preparations for "the digital television transition, including the availability of consumer support and hands-on assistance for those who may need it."

Nielsen said Wednesday that 2.7% of TV homes, or about 3.1 million, remain "unready for the switch," down 200,000 homes from mid-May. The National Association of Broadcasters has taken issue with Nielsen's accounting, pointing out that some of those homes may have DTV-top-analog converter boxes that just aren't hooked up yet.