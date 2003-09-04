DTV signals top 1,000
According to the National Association of Broadcasters' count, the number of TV stations providing digital signals has topped the 1,000 mark (1,003) to be exact) with the addition of 62 new stations.
There are now digital stations powered up in 201 markets that serve 99.17% of U.S. households, although not all are powered up sufficiently to reach all of the viewers in those markets.
