DTV Presser Set For 100 Days Before Switch
Government and industry representatives on Nov. 10 will mark the 100th day until the Feb. 17, 2009 switch to digital TV with a press conference at the Newseum.
Among those scheduled to talk about the various initiatives--PSA campaigns, community outreach--being undertaken will be FCC Chairman Kevin Martin, National Association of Broadcasters President David Rehr, National Telecommunications & Information Administration acting assistant secretary Meredith Atwell Baker, and PBS President Paula Kerger.
NBC correspondent David Gregory will emcee the event.
