Drake University Hosts CNN Voter Panel

CNN will convene a panel of 40 voters at Drake University's Cowles Library in Des Moines, Iowa, Sept. 16 to gauge reaction to the second Republican Debate, which CNN is airing from the Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif.

Iowa holds the nation's first presidential caucus Feb. 1.

Drake is already set to host a Democratic presidential TV debate Nov. 14, which will be hosted by CBS News in conjunction with KCCI and the Des Moines Register, as well as two candidate events focused on minority issues, the Brown and Black forum, Dec. 3 for Republicans and Jan. 11, 2016, for Democrats.