Drag-Themed ‘We’re Here’ on HBO April 23

Unscripted drag series We’re Here premieres on HBO April 23. There are six episodes. The show recruits residents of small-town America to participate in a one-night-only drag show.

Each episode sees drag queens Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara and Shangela Laquifa Wadley visit a different small town “to inspire and teach their own ‘drag daughters’ to step outside their comfort zone for a night of no-holds-barred, full-on drag,” said HBO.

We’re Here is created and executive produced by Stephen Warren and Johnnie Ingram.

The premiere happens in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. Other episodes visit Twin Falls, Idaho and Branson, Missouri.

Peter LoGreco directs. He executive produces alongside Eli Holzman & Aaron Saidman for Industrial Media’s The Intellectual Property Corporation. Caldwell Tidicue (Bob the Drag Queen), David Huggard (Eureka O’Hara) and D.J. Pierce (Shangela Laquifa Wadley) are consulting producers.