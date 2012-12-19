Draft Bill: Rockefeller Considering Violent Video Legislation

According to a copy of a discussion draft of

the legislation, Senator Jay Rockefeller (D-W. Va.), chairman of the powerful

Senate Commerce Committee and historically one of the loudest voices for media

violence regulation, wants to introduce a bill that would require the National

Academy of Sciences to study the impact of violent video games and video

programming on kids.

The

study would be motormanned by the Federal Communications Commission and the

Federal Trade Commission.

Commissioning

studies is not as threatening a bill as one that would, say, authorize the FCC

to regulate video violence as it does indecency, which the chairman has

championed before. But it clearly indicates his interest in not letting the

violence conversation end when the cable news cycle wheels on to the next big

story, though it would have to continue without any immediate input from the

study. The study would not be due for a year and a half, at least according to

the draft language supplied by a source.

The

goal of the study is to determine if there is a causal relationship between

video violence and aggressiveness or other harmful effects on kids, with a

particular emphasis on whether video games have a "unique impact" due

to their interactive, and "extraordinarily vivid" portrayals of

violence.

It

also asks for the answer to whether violence in video programming has harmful

affects distinguishable from other types of media and whether it causes

long-lasting cognitive harm.

Back

in 2007, the FCC's own violence study -- at Congress' directive as

well -- concluded self-regulation wasn't working, that there was strong evidence

that violent media produce aggressive kids, and advised Congress to step in if

it wanted to give the FCC the power to regulate it. One suggestion -- this was

under then-Chairman Kevin Martin -- was to force cable to offerprogramming a la carte.

Congress did not end up acting on the suggestions for legislation.

There

was a similar push to crack down on media violence after Columbine, and the

report came out after the Virginia Tech shootings, but no bill was passed.