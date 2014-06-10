Dr. Oz to Testify at Hill Hearing

Dr. Mehmet Oz, host of the syndicated Dr. Oz Show, will be among the witnesses at an upcoming hearing on bogus weight loss claims.

The hearing, which was called by Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.), chair of the Senate's Consumer Protection subcommittee, will look at what can be done to reduce deceptive weight loss ad claims and better protect consumers.

McCaskill signaled last month that she would hold the June 17 hearing after the FTC Monday filed suit against Pure Green Coffee for marketing dietary supplements online as a quick way to lose weight without diet or exercise after being promoted on The Dr. Oz Show—the sites featured clips from the show. The FTC has long warned against such claims without evidence.

Pure Green Coffee is also accused of creating fake news Web sites and appropriating logos from CNN and MSNBC to lend credibility.