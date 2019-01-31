Doyle Extends YouTube Invite to Net Neutrality Hearing

House Communications Subcommittee chairman Mike Doyle (D-Pa.) has scheduled a hearing, “Preserving an Open Internet for Consumers, Small Businesses, and Free Speech," for Feb. 7 at 11 a.m. He even took to YouTube to encourage the general public to tune in:



[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-9jIFcCOt-Q[/embed]

Rep. Doyle signaled Wednesday (Jan. 30) that net neutrality would be the subject of the first hearing under his chairmanship of the subcommittee. No witnesses have been announced.

Doyle championed the House attempt, ultimately unsuccessful, to follow the Senate's lead and approve a Congressional Review Act resolution that would have nullified the FCC's Restoring Internet Freedom order deregulation of internet access and reclassification as a Title I information service and restored rules against blocking, throttling, paid prioritization, or anything else an FCC majority concluded was unfairly restricting internet access.

Doyle made it clear in the YouTube video where he stood on the order, saying it had had disastrous impacts and that the FCC had ignored millions of comments arguing against its approval.

Doyle suggested in the video that the reason for the hearing was, in part, "to make sure that ISPs aren't manipulating your experience on the internet."