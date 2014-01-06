'Downton Abbey' Returns to PBS Record 10.2 Million Viewers
Downton Abbey made its U.S. premiere of its fourth season to 10.2 million viewers, the highest-rated drama premiere in PBS history.
The two-hour premiere was a jump of 22% over last season's debut of 7.9 million viewers.
Between 9-11 p.m., PBS tied with CBS as the most watched network on Sunday (based on weighted metered market averages).
