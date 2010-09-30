Dorgan, DISH Say Time For Title II

Long-time

net neutrality advocate and retiring North Dakota Democratic Senator

Byron Dorgan called on the FCC to reclassify broadband in the wake of

news that a compromise bill to clarify the FCCs'

broadband regulatory authority was not materializing anytime soon. He

was joined by DISH Network, which sent out a statement in support of

reclassification.

"While I

appreciate all the work that has been done in the House on net

neutrality, I continue to believe that the best way to preserve the free

and open Internet is for the FCC to act now to reclassify

broadband under Title II," said Dorgan. "All of us who believe in an

Internet without gatekeepers or tollbooths should be calling on Chairman

Genachowski to reclassify broadband in a manner that re-imposes the

nondiscrimination rules on the large Internet

providers."

Dorgan said

he was responding to the urging of House Energy and Commerce Committee

Chairman Henry Waxman (D-CA) that the FCC reclassify now that House

Republicans, in Dorgan's words, have "abandoned"

efforts at compromise.

Waxman, who

spearheaded the negotiations on a compromise bill, said in a statement

Wednesday that he thought the door was still open to a compromise bill

after the elections, but that "if our efforts

to find bipartisan consensus fail, the FCC should move forward under

Title II."

Since the

statement said if efforts fail, rather than citing the failure of the

current effort, it was not clear whether he meant the FCC should wait to

see whether the door opened after the election

to reclassify, or to proceed at its own pace. A spokeswoman for the

committee said the statement spoke for itself.

That statement verbatim was: "I do not close the door on moving legislation this

Congress. Cooler heads may prevail after the elections. But I want

my position to be clear: my goal is the best outcome for consumers. If

our efforts to find bipartisan consensus fail, the FCC should move

forward under Title II. The bottom line is that we must protect the

open Internet. If Congress can't act, the FCC must."



Certainly Dorgan read it as a call to immediate action, as did network neutrality backers Public Knowledge and Free Press.

Count DISH as among those calling on the FCC to reclassify.

In a

statement Thursday, the satellite operator said:"DISH Network applauds

the efforts of Chairman Waxman and his staff to move the ball forward in

the open internet debate. DISH Network believes

that an open internet -- free from discrimination on wireline and

wireless networks -- will spur competition, investment, innovation and

create jobs. Given that Congress was not able to reach a compromise, it

is essential that the FCC act now under its "Third

Way" approach. The FCC needs a sound jurisdictional foundation to

implement sensible ‘rules of the road' for the protection of consumers

and competition."

The "third

way" is FCc Chairman Julius Genachowski's proposal to reclassify

broadband transmissions under Title II common carrier regs, but not

applying most of those regs so that Title II serves as

the regulatory underpinning for expanding and codifying the FCC's

network neutrality principles. Its authority to enforce them was called

into question by the BitTorrent ruling.