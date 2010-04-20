Donovan Says Spectrum Reclamation Could Pose Problems For Cable Ops

Broadcasters' top spectrum lobbyist says the FCC's broadcast spectrum

reclamation proposal could pose problems for cable operators as well.

David

Donovan, who heads the Association for Maximum Service Television, told

an American Cable Association audience Tuesday (April 20) in Washington

that reclaiming 120 MHz of spectrum from broadcasters, as the FCC is

proposing, would mean another big move of channels.

He said that

if the FCC tries to reduce the current 2-15 allotment for broadcasters

to 2-30, close to 700 stations will have to be moved, reducing service

areas or at least service areas without interference.

For smaller

operators, he said, that may mean a tougher time getting that signal to

the cable headend or receive site.

Donovan warned not to mistake

problems with network architecture and the much-vaunted spectrum

crunch. He said some of the problems have been distance separations and

tower issues rather than a lack of spectrum, and that handle the

acknowledged appetite for online video, broadcasting's point-to-point

architecture might be a way to accomplish that.

Something that is

already causing problems for broadcasters and cable operators is

retransmission consent negotiations, though broadcasters argue it is

just a muscular marketplace at work.

Donovan

was something of a Daniel in the lion's den

surrounded by small and midsized cable operators who liken retrans

system to

"extortion." He as much as acknowledged that he was taking a position in

opposition to many in the room, saying he might need his three

hockey-playing sons to help get him to his car safely after the

panel.

Cable operators say the

competitive landscape has changed, the process is broken and skewed

toward broadcasters via must-carry on must-buy tiers, syndicated

exclusivity and network nonduplication rules. Donovan, who lobbied for

retrans back in the mid-1980's countered that cable had the benefit of

pole attachment rates and the franchise system on the other side of the

equation. He also says that the market hasn't changed that much,

particularly Adam Smith's theories about it being the best arbiter.