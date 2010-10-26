Dolan AsksGenachowski to Mediate

Cablevision

says that only with the intervention of FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski

will it be able to negotiate a retransmission consent agreement "in good

faith" with Fox.

That came in

a letter to the Chairman Octt. 26 from Cablevision President James

Dolan with the World Series scheduled to start Wednesday, Dolan said

that he would be in Genachowski's office tomorrow

(Oct. 27) if he would arrange a meeting there with News Corp. COO Chase Carey.

"[O]nly with our assistance in brining the parties together in your office will productive, good faith talks occur," Dolan wrote.

Dolan said

he would come prepared with a new offer. In essence, he was asking the

chairman to mediate, something Cablevision has been asking the FCC to do

since Fox pulled its New York, New Jersey

and Philadelphia stations Oct. 16.

He pointed

out that the FCC had offered to media earlier this month, and urged the

chairman to put the parties together in his office to "resolve this

matter and bring the World Series to over three million

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut homes.

"It's encouraging that Cablevision has a new 'constructive offer' and is

prepared to negotiate in 'good faith,'" said a senior FCC official. "But

they should spend less time writing publicity-seeking letters to the FCC, and

more time at the negotiating table reaching an agreement. Consumers

deserve no less and the law demands it. That's the only way to get programming

back on the air. By now the message from the FCC should be crystal clear: Stop

the stunts and start negotiating."

"Cablevision has and will continue to negotiate in

good faith," said Cablevision EVP Charles Schueler. "We are trying to

reach a deal that is fair for everyone, including our customers, but there has

been absolutely no movement by Fox in their attempts to gain massive fee

increases from Cablevision customers to carry broadcast signals that are free

over the air."

"The FCC is the government agency charged with protecting

television consumers and oversight of broadcast licenses. We do not

understand how protecting and interceding on behalf of TV viewers in 3 million

blacked out households in the Northeastern United States does not fall under

the FCC's purview. The FCC has the facts and our customers are demanding

that the FCC act."