DOJ Seeks More Info on Gannett/Belo Deal

The Justice Department has asked for more

information from Belo and Gannett about their planned TV station merger, the

companies said in a joint statement.

The second request

means that the deal did not get early termination of its Hart-Scott-Rodino

antitrust review from Justice, which usually handles the TV station transfer

reviews--antitrust reviews are divided up between Justice and the Federal Trade

Commission.

That second request

is in contrast to DOJ's early termination of its antitrust review of Sinclair's

purchase of Fisher TV stations in May and its OK to the Tribune/Local TV deal

in July. Early termination means DOJ has no antitrust issues that would prompt

it to impose conditions or sue to block the deal outright.

"Gannett and

Belo will respond promptly to the Second Request and continue working

cooperatively with the DOJ as it conducts its review of the proposed

transaction," they said, adding that they still expect the deal to close

by the end of 2013.

The FCC has to

approve the deal as well. It opened a public docket (No. 13-189) on Gannett's

proposed $2.2 billion purchase of Belo Corp. TV stations to solicit public

comment after separate petitions to deny portions of the deal were filed bysome cable and satellite operators

and public advocacy groups.

Mergers above a

certain monetary threshold have to submit the deals to antitrust review, which

triggers a 30-day waiting period before the deals can proceed. Justice or the

FTC can either terminate that review early, or as in this case, make a

"second request" for information on the deal if they determine that

"further inquiry is necessary."

Gannett and Belo

characterized it in a release called a second request a "standard

part" of the review process. While it is standard in the sense that it is part of the formal review if early

termination is not granted, according to a source at the FTC, only 3% of deals

require that second request.