DOJ Seeks More Data from Arris-Pace Deal

Arris and Pace said they have each received requests for additional info from the U.S. Department of Justice in connection to Arris’ proposed $2.1 billion acquisition of the U.K.-based maker of set-tops, broadband gear and software products.

Arris and Pace said the “Second Request” from the DoJ is part of the regulatory process under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, and that they “intend to respond to the requests as quickly as practicable and to continue to work cooperatively with the DOJ in connection with its review.”

They said the effect of the Second Request is to extend the waiting period imposed by the HSR Act until 30 days after each company has substantially complied with its Second Request, unless that period is extended voluntarily by the companies or terminated sooner by the DOJ.

