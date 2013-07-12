DOJ Issues Revised Media Guidelines

The Department of Justice on Friday issued new guidelines

for seeking records related to newsgathering and those revisions include

requiring notice of that collection, and negotiations with news media over that

collection, unless that "would pose a clear and substantial threat"

to the investigation.

It also modifies search warrant policies so that journalist

work product cannot be sought under the "suspect" exception unless

the journalist is the focus of the criminal investigation rather than for work

product not connected to ordinary newsgathering activities. The Attorney

General will now also have to approve any search warrants and court orders

directed to members of the news media.

Previously, the presumption was that notice and negotiations

would not occur unless DOJ determined that to do so "would not" post

a substantial threat.

In essence, it makes the default setting notice to news

media unless there is an affirmative showing that to do so would threaten the

integrity of the investigation, risk grave harm to national security or pose an

imminent risk to life and limb.

The fact that negotiations or notice could delay an

investigation will not be sufficient cause for bypassing them.

"The presumption will ensure notice in all but the most

exceptional cases," said Justice in issuing the new guidelines. "It

is expected that only the rare case would present the Attorney General with the

requisite compelling reasons to justify a delayed notification."

DOJ will also create a News Media Review Committee to advise

the attorney general and deputy attorney general when DOJ attorneys seek

"media-related" records.

DOJ was under orders from President Obama to review those

policies afterphone records were secretly collected from AP editors and reporters as part

of a leak investigation. There were also concerns over

reports that the Justice Department was investigating a Fox News reporter as a co-conspirator in the leak of classified info because he sought that information from a source.

DOJ says it will also step up protections for communications

records obtained from news media.

It will also establish a News Media Dialogue

Group that will meet six months after the revisions have been implemented and

review their effect and effectiveness. That group will include members of the

media.

"The Department of Justice is firmly committed to ensuring

our nation's security, and protecting the American people, while at the same

time safeguarding the freedom of the press," Attorney General Eric Holder

said in a statement. "These revised guidelines will help ensure the proper

balance is struck when pursuing investigations into unauthorized

disclosures. While these reforms will

make a meaningful difference, there are additional protections that only

Congress can provide. For that reason,

we continue to support the passage of media shield legislation. I look forward to working with leaders from

both parties to achieve this goal, and am grateful to all of the journalists,

free speech advocates, experts, and Administration leaders who have come

together in recent weeks -- in good faith, and with mutual respect -- to guide

and inform the changes we announce today."

The Newspaper

Association of America applauded the changes, but agreed they were not enough.

"The attorney general's suggested revisions are

a significant step in the right direction," NAA said in a statement. "But these

changes alone will not prevent government overreach. A federal shield law would

mandate review by independent federal judges of all requests for confidential

source information. By passing a shield law, Congress would follow the wisdom

of the 48 states and the District of Columbia in providing some protection for

journalists and their confidential sources. Clear standards etched into law

will preserve the role of the press in ensuring government accountability and

the free flow of information to the public."

Free

Press and dozens of other groups had weighed in in support of changes to

better protect the media from government overreach.