DOJ Hands Down Charges to Seven People, Two Corporations Connected With Megaupload

Only hours after a web-led protest of legislation (SOPA and

PIPA) that would give the Justice Department more power to combat burgeoning

online video piracy, DOJ Thursday announced it had charged seven individuals

from German, Slovakia, Estonia and the Netherlands and two corporations

connected to the Megaupload.com site with running an international organized

crime enterprise consisting of "massive worldwide online piracy" of

TV shows, movies, software, e-books and more.

According to the indictment, "for more than five years the conspiracy has

operated websites that unlawfully reproduce and distribute infringing copies of

copyrighted works, including movies -- often before their theatrical release --

music, television programs, electronic books, and business and entertainment

software on a massive scale." That announcement could cut both ways in the

debate over online piracy legislation, either indicating the scope of a crime

that bill backers say Justice needs more tools to combat, or indicating Justice

was able to crack down without new weapons critics say threaten the Internet's

openness and due process.

Megaupload.com advertised more than a billion visits and more than 150 million

registered users, 50 million daily visitors, which Justice says accounted for

4% of total Internet traffic. It estimated the economic harm at more than a

half billion dollars and said the conspirators had made more than $175 million

from illegal downloads.

According to Justice, Megaupload.com did not terminate the accounts of users

with known copyright infringement, only selectively complied with take-down

notices while telling copyright holders they had complied.

The individuals were charged with racketeering conspiracy, conspiring to commit copyright

infringement, conspiring to commit money laundering and two substantive counts

of criminal copyright infringement; they face up to 50 years in

prison if the sentences are consecutive.

Justice said four of the seven have been arrested in New

Zealand, with the others at large. It also

executive 20 warrants in the U.S.

and eight other countries, and a U.S. District court ordered the seizure of 18

domain names associated with the conspiracy.