DOJ Goes After Anti-Competitive E-Commerce
Attention Internet service and content providers: The Justice Department has leveled its first charge related to electronic-commerce price fixing.
And the DOJ said that both it and the Federal Bureau of Investigations are committed to pursuing anti-competitive conduct online, including algorithms that serve anti-competitive conduct.
The DOJ said a marketer of posters, prints and other objects sold on the Amazon Marketplace has agreed to pay a $20,000 criminal fine, subject to court approval of the plea deal, which includes helping the department with its investigation of co-conspirators in the price-fixing scheme.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.