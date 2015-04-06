DOJ Goes After Anti-Competitive E-Commerce

Attention Internet service and content providers: The Justice Department has leveled its first charge related to electronic-commerce price fixing.

And the DOJ said that both it and the Federal Bureau of Investigations are committed to pursuing anti-competitive conduct online, including algorithms that serve anti-competitive conduct.

The DOJ said a marketer of posters, prints and other objects sold on the Amazon Marketplace has agreed to pay a $20,000 criminal fine, subject to court approval of the plea deal, which includes helping the department with its investigation of co-conspirators in the price-fixing scheme.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.