DOJ, FCC Drop Pursuit of Fox 'Married by America' Indecency Fine

The FCC and Justice have dropped their pursuit of Fox over

nonpayment of 2003 indecency fine for Fox's Married

by America, DOJ said in a notice of voluntary dismissal filed with the D.C.

District court.

"In the wake of the Supreme Court's decision in Fox v.

FCC, the Commission is reviewing its indecency enforcement policy to ensure the

agency carries out Congress's directive in a manner consistent with vital First

Amendment principles," said FCC chairman Julius Genachowski in a statement

obtained by B&C. "In the

interim, I have directed the Enforcement Bureau to focus its resources on the

strongest cases that involve egregious indecency violations. We also will

continue to reduce the backlog of pending indecency complaints."

The Supreme Court in June vacated a Second Circuit decision

that the FCC's indecency enforcement regime as applied to swearing and nudity

on Fox and ABC TV stations was unconstitutional, but concludedthat the FCC did not give broadcasters sufficient notice although Chief

Justice John Roberts suggested the FCC has now served notice and can enforce

its policy.

The FCC has some 1.5 million indecency complaints in the

hopper, some of which are holding up license renewals.

"Fox's view has consistently been that the FCC's fine

had no foundation within the law, and we are grateful that the DOJ and FCC have

now dropped the case," Fox said in a statement.

The company said it would also ask the FCC to dismiss the

underlying forfeiture order. That would allow the non-Fox-owned affiliates who

paid the fine upfront to get their money back, a dismissal Fox said "will

ensure that the Fox affiliates who paid the fine upfront do not unfairly suffer

any negative consequences related to their broadcast licenses in the future."

Foxsignaled back in 2008 it would not pay the fine imposed on five of its

owned stations in the forfeiture order issued Feb. 21, 2008, for the April 7,

2003, airing of the program Married by

America.

A handful of Fox-owned and Fox-affiliated stations (13) had

been hit with fines totaling $91,000 -- $7,000 apiece -- for the program, which

featured pixilated nudity.

The fine was initially $1.18 million against 169 stations,

but the FCC wound up only fining the handful of stations where complaints had

actually been filed in that market per a new policy, calling it part of its

"appropriately restrained enforcement policy."