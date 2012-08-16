DOJ Approves SpectrumCo Deal

A quartet of cable operators received approval from the U.S.

Department of Justice on its $3.9 billion sale of wireless spectrum to Verizon

Wireless, but not without a few concessions.

Comcast, Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks agreed

in December

to sell their 122 Advanced Wireless Spectrum licenses -- held in a separate

entity called SpectrumCo -- to Verizon, a deal that also included a landmark

co-marketing agreement between the cable operators and the wireless giant, for

$3.6 billion.

Separately, Cox Communications also agreed to sell its AWS

spectrum to Verizon for $325 million.

The licenses, first purchased by SpectrumCo for $2.4 billion

in the federal AWS auctions in 2006, cover 259 million people across the

country.

That part of the deal was the source of some concern from

competitors many of whom filed objections to the deal after it was announced.

Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.