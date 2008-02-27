DOJ Approves DirecTV-Liberty Media Merger

As expected, the Department of Justice Tuesday approved the merger of Liberty Media and DirecTV.

The Federal Communications Commission already approved the deal the night before, with conditions, but the two agencies were in contact about their respective independent reviews and the timing of the approvals, which were essentially done at the same time.

It is not unusual for the FCC to apply conditions and Justice not to. Justice is strictly looking at whether the merger impedes competition, while the FCC has broader public-interest considerations.