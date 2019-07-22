‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ Premieres on WGN America Sept. 4

WGN America will premiere Dog’s Most Wanted, starring Duane “Dog” Chapman and Beth Chapman, who passed away June 26, on Sept. 4. In the series, the bounty hunting Chapman's are supported by a team of hunters Duane calls The Dirty Dozen.

“Together they will go on a cross-country manhunt to track down a carefully curated list of Dog’s Most Wanted fugitives,” said WGN America.

The show also depicts Beth’s losing battle with cancer.

“WGN America is excited to share Dog’s and Beth’s latest and most exhilarating hunt with the world,” said Gavin Harvey, president of WGN America. “The Chapman's are beloved by millions of fans for their relentless pursuit of justice and loyalty to each other and their family. Dog’s Most Wanted captures all of this in this riveting new series.”

Duane went from convicted felon to the world’s most sought after bounty hunter, according to WGN America. He starred on Dog the Bounty Hunter on A&E.

WGN America will air a two-day marathon of Dog The Bounty Hunter Sept. 3-4.

“My wife is, was, and always will be the heart and soul of Dog’s Most Wanted,” said Duane. “Beth wanted nothing more than for the show to go on, and I am so proud of the legacy that she left behind. She lived and died for this show, and she would be so proud of how hard we worked bringing these criminals to justice.”

Dog’s Most Wanted is produced by Dorsey Pictures, a Red Arrow Studios company, along with Entertainment by Bonnie and Clyde. Chris Dorsey and Matt Assmus are executive producers for Dorsey Pictures. Duane and the late Beth Chapman are executive producers for Bonnie & Clyde.