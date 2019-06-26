‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star Beth Chapman Has Died

Beth Chapman, star of long-running unscripted series Dog the Bounty Hunter, died June 26 in Honolulu. She was 51. Beth had been placed in a medically induced coma, according to CNN, as she battled throat cancer.

Dog the Bounty Hunter ran on A&E from 2004 to 2012 and helped reposition the network, which initially ran fine arts programming. Stars Duane and Beth Chapman were married. They split their time between Hawaii and Colorado.

Duane wrote on Twitter:

[embed]https://twitter.com/DogBountyHunter/status/1143910459021524993[/embed]

A&E ran a two-hour special on Beth’s battle with cancer titled Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives.

Duane, known as Dog, and Beth also starred in Dog and Beth: On the Hunt on CMT, from 2013 to 2015.

Earlier this year, WGN America announced a series called Dog’s Most Wanted, starring Duane and Beth as they pursue fugitives. The couple were to be executive producers on behalf of Entertainment by Bonnie and Clyde.

A WGN America spokesperson told the NY Times the network did not know how Beth’s death would affect the show.