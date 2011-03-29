Dodd: Theater Still Best Place For Movies

New MPAA chief and

former senator Chris Dodd delivered his first speech atop the studio trade

group Tuesday, saying theaters were still the optimum venue for films. He was

definitely preaching to the choir.

According to a copy of

the speech to a National Association of Theater Owners convention in Las Vegas,

he called on those owners to give their lawmakers and governors an up close and

personal view of who film piracy impacts, but he steered clear of the issue of early

digital distribution windows for theatrical films.

That is one of the

distribution avenues MPAA is looking to grow and protect from pirates,

but that also has theater owners concerned that they are being cut out by other

distribution channels in the digital age.

The FCC last May

granted MPAA's request to be able to copy-protect VOD-delivered

theatricals closer to their release dates, saying it would benefit

shut-ins, parents who can't afford a babysitter, "and others who simply

want to stay in for the night," the chance to go to a movie theatervicariously through their set-tops.

That is what had theater

owners concerned. But without getting into specific issues, Dodd did speak

directly to the owners' worries about where they stood in the distribution

pecking order. He assured his audience, a National Association of Theater

Owners convention in Las Vegas, that "the production and exhibition

industries cannot succeed - cannot survive - without each other. If you fail,

we fail," he said, though he also added that it works both ways.

"it's just as true that if we fail, so will you."

But exhibition

industries can include TV and online, too.

"Our films are

still made to be shown on big screens in dark theaters filled with

people," he said. "And no matter how our industry continues to

evolve, I want all of you gathered here this morning to know that as the new

CEO and Chairman of the MPAA, I passionately believe there remains no better

way to see a movie than in a theater, and no more important relationship for

our studios to maintain than the one we have with you."

He advised his audience

to take a cue from a 30-year veteran in Washington to make a point about how

many people the theft of movies or TV shows affects. "When you return to

your states, invite your local governor, state legislator, congressman and

senator to your theater and fill it with those who work with you along with

video store employees and their families. Tell them about the importance of

these issues to you and to your communities," he said.