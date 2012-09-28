DOD Reviewing Release of Sensitive Info to Media
The Department of Defense's Inspector General is expanding
its review of how the department "interacts with the media" when it
comes to the handling of sensitive or classified information, and how that
information is released.
That is according to a
memo released by Rep. Peter King (R-N.Y.), chairman of the House Committee
on Homeland Security.
King called it an expansion of the
probe he requested in August 2011 into leaks about the Osama bin Laden raid
and the military's collaboration with the Sony Picture film Zero Dark Thirty.
King saw it as vindication of his concerns about that
collaboration. "I commend the Department of Defense Inspector General for
taking so seriously the concerns I raised beginning last year about the Obama
Administration's extremely close, unprecedented, and potentially dangerous
collaboration with these Hollywood filmmakers working on this election-year
film."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.