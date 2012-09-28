DOD Reviewing Release of Sensitive Info to Media

The Department of Defense's Inspector General is expanding

its review of how the department "interacts with the media" when it

comes to the handling of sensitive or classified information, and how that

information is released.

That is according to a

memo released by Rep. Peter King (R-N.Y.), chairman of the House Committee

on Homeland Security.

King called it an expansion of the

probe he requested in August 2011 into leaks about the Osama bin Laden raid

and the military's collaboration with the Sony Picture film Zero Dark Thirty.

King saw it as vindication of his concerns about that

collaboration. "I commend the Department of Defense Inspector General for

taking so seriously the concerns I raised beginning last year about the Obama

Administration's extremely close, unprecedented, and potentially dangerous

collaboration with these Hollywood filmmakers working on this election-year

film."