Docuseries 'Outcry' Trailer Released

Showtime has released the trailer for the new unscripted docuseries Outcry. The first look will take place at the SXSW festival on March 14. The series will premiere April 3 and there will be five parts.

Outcry follows the case of Greg Kelley, a high school senior who was arrested and convicted of sexual assault on a child and sentenced to 25 years without the possibility of parole. The series will call into question the validity of the conviction and the support surrounding the case.

Outcry is produced and directed by Pat Kondelis and his Bat Bridge Entertainment production company.