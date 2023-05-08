Do the Collapse: Dish Becomes the Latest Major Pay TV Operator to Accelerate to Double-Digit Cord-Cutting Rate (Charts of the Day)
Most major linear platforms showed quickening erosion in Q1
Dish Network has had enough of a challenge recently holding onto linear satellite TV customers. But throw in costly cyberattack that kept it from responding to some customers for weeks, and subscriber growth got even worse in Q1.
Dish lost 318,000 satellite TV customers in the first quarter and has seen its subscriber ranks decline at a rate of 11.2% since the end of March 2022. As the MoffettNathanson chart shows, Dish has lost more satellite TV customers in a quarter, but it's loss rate has never been as high as 11.2%.
With that, Dish joins Comcast as the other major pay TV operator losing customers at a double-digit clip. It's unclear as to whether DirecTV is still incurring that sky-high rate of blood loss, since the private-equity spinoff isn't reporting customer metrics.
Notably, of the eight biggest platforms from publicly traded operators reporting Q1 metrics so far, only one, vMPVD Fubo, is growing. And even Fubo lost customers in the first three months of the year.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm.