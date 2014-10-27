DMA Elects New Officers

The Digital Marketing Association has elected a new slate of officers at its annual business meeting in San Diego. Continuing as chairman of the board through 2015 will be JoAnne Monfradi Dunn.

Elected vice chair was Julie Bernard, Macy's; elected treasurer was Suresh Mathai, Continuum; and Buell Duncan, IBM, will be secretary.

New board members are Cyrus Beagley, Google; Bill Borrelle, Pitney Bowes; Brian Cowart, Disabled American Vets; Steve Froehlich, ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital; Laith Murad, Yahoo; John Princiotta, Publishers Clearing House; Eva Reda, American Express; and Gunther Schumacher, OgilvyOne Worlwide.

DMA represents "data-driven" online marketers. DMA earlier this year updated its ethics self-regulatory guidelines for online marketers, and they include some additions and modifications driven by the current regulatory climate surrounding data protection, kids, mobile apps and more.