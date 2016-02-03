DMA: Data-Driven Marketing Economy Surges

The Digital Marketing Association released new research Wednesday (Feb. 3) showing that the data-driven marketing economy contributed nearly a million jobs and added $202 billion in revenue in 2014.

“Considering that every industry in America relies on data-driven marketing, data is bringing value and insight to every sector of the economy," said DMA CEO Tom Benton. "These findings demonstrate the invaluable nature of data in today’s rising ‘Internet of Things’ economy, and equip policymakers for fact-based vs fear-based conversations about the data-driven marketing economy.”

A recent Federal Trade Commission report talked about the upsides and the downsides of Big Data and marketing, but DMA said everyone was a winner in the data-driven marketing economy.

The report, released at a National Press Club event, said that job and revenue growth was across all 50 states (the "everyone was a winner" point). It also warned that adopting regulations that would impede those data flows could impact $100 billion in revenue and over 500,000 jobs, hurting small businesses and startups as well as larger, established ones.