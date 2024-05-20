DLT Entertainment Gets FAST Laughs With 80’s Sitcom Flashback Channel

Producer and distributor DLT Entertainment said it launched a free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel called 80’s Sitcom Flashback.

The channel features familiar titles from the decade headlined by Three’s Company.

80’s Sitcom Flashback launched initially on Plex. It will roll out on Free Movies Plus and Anoki during the second quarter, the company said.

“In these last few years, I’ve been blown away again and again by how much people still love these classic shows. They just can’t seem to get enough. That’s why we decided to bring them all together in a FAST channel and call it 80’s Sitcom Flashback,” said Donald Taffner Jr., president of DLT Entertainment.

“It’s a place for audiences to go when they want to just lean back, binge away, and laugh their heads off. These series have a sensibility that people really get hooked on. And with this amazing roster of brilliant stars – we can’t wait to introduce a whole new generation to their comedic genius,” Taffner said.

In addition to Three’s Company, the channel will feature The Ropers, Three’s A Crowd, Too Close For Comfort and Check It Out!

Amagi will serve as technical service partner and manage the distribution of 80’s Sitcom Flashback across FAST streaming platforms.

47 Samurai and Amagi will provide support for advertising sales.