DiversityGroups PUSH FCC On Civil Rights

The

Minority Media & Telecommunications Council, joined by Rainbow PUSH, NAACP

and others are telling the FCC that the status of civil rights issues at the

commission is even worse now than last year, when most of the same groups wrote the FCC to

complain about the state of minority ownership then. They want a meeting with

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski to air their grievances.

A

commission spokesman strongly disagreed with the letter's characterization

of the FCC on the issue.

In a

letter dated Feb. 22, the groups said that no progress had been made on

minority entrepreneurship and equal employment issues. They pointed to

a number of things, including the FCC's 2011 budget, which they said cuts

funding to diversity offices, funds new diversity studies at only half the

level needed and limits that research to broadcasting, rather than including

telecom, particularly telecom auctions, where those groups have been pushing

for help in bidding against large incumbents.

"We

respectfully request an opportunity to meet with you to discuss the issues

raised in this letter," they wrote. "With less than two years

remaining in the President's term, there's not a lot of time left to reverse

the tailspin in which minority businesses, entrepreneurs, employees and

executives in media and telecom find themselves."

"This

FCC has made great strides in this area," said FCC spokesman Robert Kenny,

"from its work with Comcast and NBCU and fixing key provisions in the

Sirius-XM merger to working with Congress to resolve a significant dispute

over Arbitron's Portable People Meter service."

The

diversity groups have been pushing for the diversity studies for a decade, but

said the narrow focus on broadcasting, "appears to be writing off forever

the possibility of ensuring that minorities and women will be significant

licensees of wireless spectrum." The FCC has asked for $1 million for studies of new market entrants that includes diverse entrants, and got $1 million to fund media ownership review studies it will use to help decide what, if any, changes need to be made to current rules. An FCC source pointed out that it was the first time in more than a decade that the FCC considering funding such studies.

They

also pointed out that two FCC offices with trimmed budgets were the Office of Workplace

Diversity and the Office of Communications Business Opportunities, which it

said were the only offices with "substantive responsibilities" to

whose funding was cut.

An FCC source speaking on background said the budgets were not being cut, and that the allocations for both would actually increase by a combined $230,000.

They

said the commission also has not submitted a diversity report to Congress 14

months after it was due; has acted on only one of 72 minority

ownership proposals then before the agency; took no EEO actions for a year

and a half; has designated no compliance officer for its 2007 rule against

discrimination in advertising; and has taken no action on a petition to make

emergency broadcasts multilingual.

"We

are committed to upholding and fostering the civil rights of every American and

remain focused on truly making a difference in people's lives," said

Kenny, "to spur opportunities for people through policy initiatives that

harness technology and adapt to a changing communications landscape in

America."

He says

there is more action coming next month. "The Commission's March meeting

will build on these efforts as address real life issues and concerns facing

Native Americans and finding new ways to bring 21st Century technologies to

their communities. We will continue to push forward with strong, sensible ideas

that will actually make a difference."

FCC and diversity

have been in the news lately after House Republicans amended the stopgap

continuing resolution budget bill to defund the FCC's chief diversity officer,

Mark Lloyd. He ran afoul of Republican legislators when he was first appointed

back in 2009 over past writings critical of conservative talk radio.