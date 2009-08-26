District Court Rules in Favor of Dish Network in Freetech Signal Piracy Complaint
DISH Network, co-owned equipment supplier EchoStar Technologies and conditional access supplier Nagrastar have scored a big victory in their battle against signal piracy, according to the companies.
DISH said Tuesday that a California U.S. District Court had entered a $97 million judgment against Freetech Inc., which had been marketing a device under the Coolsat brand to pirate DISH signals, said the satellite company. There was also a $9 million judgment against the company's officers and owners.
In addition, Freetech agreed to forfeit its liquid assets to DISH and shut down its worldwide business.
A call to Freetech had not been returned at press time.
