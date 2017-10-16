Dispatch Stations Back on DirecTV, U-Verse

After over a month off of AT&T's DirecTV and U-Verse MVPDs, Dsipatch Broadcasting's WBNS-TV Columbus, Ohio, and WTHR-TV Indianapolis are back on.



A broadcast source said it was a three-year deal, but did not know the terms.



WBNS and WTHR let Web surfers know the news with identical banners atop their home pages declaring: "Attention DirecTV and AT&T U-verse Subscribers! 10TV is back on your system! After reaching a fair agreement with DirecTV and AT&T U-verse, all of your favorite programs have returned to your channel lineup. Missed some episodes from your favorite CBS shows? Click here for info on how to get caught up!"