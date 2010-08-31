Disney/Time Warner: Close But Not Done

According to

a source familiar with the talks, there is still no deal between Time

Warner Cable (TWC) and Disney for carriage of Disney cable nets--ESPN, Disney

Channel--and TV stations including ABC-owned stations

in the top two markets.

The

companies continue to maintain they are close, but one source said not to

look for any announcements today (Aug. 31). There were signs Sunday

that the two had made major progress in their often

heated negotiations, with a source saying the "major issues" had been

resolved.

Those would include the price of Disney Channel, at least from TWC's perspective, according to the source. A deal would also apply to carriage on cable operator Brighthouse Networks.

D-day is

Sept. 2 for renewal for viewers could face the prospect of losing access

to ESPN and ABC as football season and the new prime time season prepare

to kick off.

The FCC has

been monitoring the talks. It was put on notice by some powerful

legislators last fall that it was consumer-unfriendly for stations or

networks to go dark on cable systems during retrans

impasses. FCC Chairman Juilus Genachowski pledged to look into it,

which has included collecting comment on the petition by TWC and

other MVPDs to open a rulemaking on possible changes.

Those would include standstill agreements to keep signals on during impasses as well as outside arbitration.

A case could

be made, and some broadcasters have argued it generally in retrans

comments at the FCC, that it is in cable operators' interest not to have

deals done until the last minute to buttress their argument to the FCC

that the retrans system is broken

and viewers are paying the price. Asked if that figured into Time

Warner Cable's approach, a spokeswoman said no. "Our negotiating

strategy in this and all programming deals is to keep the programming on

the air at a reasonable price without disruption to

our customers."